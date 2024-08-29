BPSC TRE 3.0 Answer Key 2024 Released At bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

BPSC TRE 3.0 Answer Key 2024: The BPSC TRE 3.0 Answer Key 2024 for General Studies and Language papers has been released. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) published the TRE PRT answer key on August 28, and the objection window will open on September 2. Candidates who took the Bihar Teachers Recruitment Exam can download the BPSC TRE 3.0 answer key PDF from the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. Details about the marking scheme and question papers are provided below.

According to the official notice, candidates can raise objections to the answer key from September 2 to 5 by logging into the BPSC dashboard using their login ID and password. It's essential to provide proof supporting your objection; otherwise, the representation will be dismissed.

BPSC conducted the TRE 3.0 PRT Exam 2024 on July 20, and the response sheet was issued on August 14. Candidates can now use the response sheet and answer key to estimate their probable scores. Each correct answer is worth 1 mark, with no negative marking in the Language section, but a negative marking is applied in the General Studies section.

BPSC TRE 3.0 Answer Key 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, find and click on the notification titled "Invitation of Objection to Answers of School Teacher Written (Objective) Competitive Re-Examination - TRE 3.0 Dated 20th July, 2024 (Advt. No. 22/2024)."

Open the PDF file to view the details.

Download and save it for future reference.

BPSC will soon release the BPSC TRE 3.0 Question Papers 2024, available for download from the official website. The BPSC TRE 3.0 Teacher question paper consisted of three sections: the Language and General Studies sections.