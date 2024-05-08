Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2024 Link Now Live; Check Yours Scorecard Here

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2024 Link Live Now: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announce the much-awaited class 10th results for 2024 today. Students can check their scorecard by visiting the official websites. Students can check their scorecard and result at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, and results.kite.kerala.gov.in. If the websites take time to load, please try after sometimes as it may be due to heavy load on server.

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2024: How TO Check Scorecard?

* Visit any of these websites - pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

* Click on the result link.

* Enter details like your roll number and date of birth.

* Click on sumbmit to check your result and scorecard.

The scorecards for the Kerala Board SSLC 10th Result 2024 will include information like the student's name, registration number, school name, date of birth, gender, marks for each subject, and whether they passed or failed.

In 2023, there was an outstanding pass rate of 99.7%. Last year, the exams saw participation from 4,19,362 regular students, comprising 2,13,801 boys and 2,05,561 girls. The overall pass rate remained impressive at 99.70%. Notably, 2,581 schools attained a perfect 100% pass rate, comprising 951 government schools, 1,191 aided schools, and 439 unaided schools.