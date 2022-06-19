NewsIndia
BSE ODISHA RESULT 2022

BSE Odisha 10th High School Result 2022: Matric Results expected soon on 'bseodisha.ac.in', check steps to download

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: Once Odisha Class 10 board results are announced, candidates will be able to check them on the official websites: bseodisha.ac.in or orissaresults.nic.in.

  • BSE Odisha 10th result is expected soon.
  • Students can check their results on BSE website.
  • Odisha Class 10 exams 2022 were conducted from April 29 to May 6.

New Delhi: Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha is likely to declare the Class 10 board exam results soon. As per media reports, BSE Odisha 10th results can be declared by June end. Once Odisha Class 10 board results are announced, candidates will be able to check them on the official websites: bseodisha.ac.in or orissaresults.nic.in.

Students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth to check their BSE Odisha 10th results. BSE conducted the Odisha Class 10 exams 2022 from April 29 to May 6, 2022. Last year, the Odisha board had released the Class 10 result on June 25, 2021. This year, more than 5 lakh students appeared for the BSE Odisha HSC Exam 2022. 

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: How to download

1. Go to the official websites:  bseodisha.ac or orissaresults.nic.in.

2. Click on ‘Odisha 10th result 2022 HSC' on the homepage. 

3. Odisha Class 10th 2022 result page will appear. 

4. Login using roll number and date of birth. 

5. Click on the ‘submit’ and your BSE Odisha 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen. 

6. Download BSE Odisha 10th result 2022. 

7. Take a printout for future reference. 

As per media reports, Odisha School and Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash earlier said that the BSE Odisha 10th result 2022 will be announced by June end. He had also reportedly said that the evaluation process of BSE Odisha Class 10th result 2022 has concluded and the result declaring process has been initiated. 

Meanwhile, Odisha Class 12 board results are also expected to be announced soon. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website chseodisha.nic.in to know updates on their Odisha CHSE Result 2022. 

