TS Inter Results 2024: Telangana 1st, 2nd Year Results Declared At bse.telangana.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

TS Inter Results 2024: The Telangana Board (TSBIE) Intermediate 1st year (Class 11th) and Second year (Class 12th) results released today April 24, 2024. The TSBIE hold a press conference at 11 a.m. to announce the TS Inter first and second year results for 2024. Students can check their mark memos at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in by entering their hall ticket numbers. The board is announcing the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results for the general and vocational streams simultaneously. Students must note that to pass the TS inter test, they must obtain at least 35% or a grade of D.

Candidates who took the first year tests in 2024 can see their results once they are made available on the TSBIE's official websites—tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in. To view their scores, they will need to provide their roll number, date of birth, and password.

TS Inter Results 2024: Pass percentage

TS Inter 1st year pass percentage: 60.01 per cent

2nd year: 64.19 per cent.

TS Inter Results 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the TBSIE website tab.

Step 3: Click on the 'news and announcement' area and then the 'TS inter outcome 2024' link.

Step 4: Fill in the relevant information, such as the exam year, subjects, and hall ticket number, in the designated fields.

Step 5: Click the "Submit" button to view your inter 2024 results.

Step 6: Save and download the TS Manabadi Inter Results for future reference.

TS Inter Results 2024; direct link to download marks memo here

This year, the Inter 1st year exams took place from February 28 to March 18, and the 2nd year exams from February 29 to March 19. Notably, the review of the TS inter 2024 answer sheets was completed on April 10. About ten lakh students sat the Telangana Class 11 and 12 exams. 4,78,527 students took the Inter 1st-year examinations, while 4,43,993 enrolled in the 2nd-year exams.