bse.telangana.gov.in, TS SSC Supplementary Results 2023: Class 10th Results Released At bse.telangana.gov.in- Direct Link To Check Here

TS SSC Supplementary Results 2023: The TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023 is now available on the official website. On July 7, 2023, the Telangana Directorate of Government Examinations announced the TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023. The result was released today at 3 p.m., as originally scheduled. Appeared candidates can see their results at bse.telangana.gov.in, the official website of the BSE Telangana.

The results of the TS SSC supplemental examination, which was held between June 14 and June 22, 2023, have been revealed. The exam was given at several locations throughout the state. On all days, the TS SSC supply exam was held in a single shift from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

TS SSC Supplementary Results 2023: Steps to check here

1. Visit the official website of BSE Telangana.

2. On the homepage, click on result link.

3. New page will open up on screen.

4. Click on Telangana SSC Supply results 2023 link.

5. Enter the login details and click on submit.

6. The result will open up on the screen.

7. Check the result and download the page.

8. Take its printout for future reference

Students will be able to verify key facts such as the Student's Name, Registration Number, School Name, Date of Birth, Gender, List of Subjects-code and names, and others after downloading the marksheet.