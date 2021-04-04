BSEB Bihar Board 10th matric Result 2021, check these websites for marks and other updates

BSEB class 10th result 2021: The Bihar board is all set to announce the class 10 results on its official social media handle anytime soon. Nearly 17 lakh students appeared for the Bihar BSEB class 10 exams.

According to the information, the work of checking the copies has been completed. The Board President will announce the result soon, after which the link to check the result will get live on the official website of Bihar Board bsebonline.gov.in.

Students who appeared for the class 10 exams are advised to keep an eye on these portal to check their results:

onlinebseb.in

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

biharboardonline.com

biharboard.online.in

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: Here's how to check the result:

* Go to the official website of the board

* Go to the link of the result shown on the homepage

* Enter your credentials - Roll Number and other details and login

* Scorecard will appear on the screen

* Students are advised to download and save the scorecard for future reference

Bihar Board released the results of the class 12th exam on March 26, 2021. A total of 78 per cent students passed the examination. The results of the Commerce stream have been the best this time.

At least 91.48 per cent cleared the Commerce stream, 77.97 per cent in Arts stream and 76.28 per cent in the Science stream. A total of 10,45,950 students passed the class 12th Bihar BSEB examination.