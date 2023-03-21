topStoriesenglish2586214
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Declared: Official Website Not Working? Here's How To Check Bihar Inter Result Via SMS biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Students who are facing problems in checking their BSEB Bihar Inter Result 2023 on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, can check their BSEB Bihar 12th Board Result with alternative methods like SMS,  DigiLocker and other websites.

BSEB Bihar Intermediate Result 2023 Declared: Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has declared the BSEB Bihar Board 12th result 2023 today. Students who appeared in the 12th board exams can now check and download Bihar Inter Results 2023 from the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.  However if the BSEB official website has crashed or not working then students can check their BSEB Bihar 12th Board Result with alternative methods like SMS, 
DigiLocker and other websites.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Through SMS

Students facing problems downloading the  BSEB Inter Result 2023 from the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in can get the Bihar Board 12th Results through SMS. Students are required to type 'BIHAR12' and enter their roll number or registration number and send it to 56263.

BSEB Inter Result 2023 DigiLocker

Students who are not able to download their BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023  from the official website can also visit DigiLocker to check the Bihar Inter Results following the simple steps given here

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the Digilocker app in your mobile phone

Step 2: Select the option Bihar board and then select class 12 result 2022

Step 3: Entre your credentials like roll number, date of birth etc

Step 4: The BSEB class 12 marksheet 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the BSEB class 12 marksheet 2023 and save it for further references

BSEB Bihar Inter Result 2023 Websites

  • indiaresults.com.
  • seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result On the Official website

Step 1:  Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads "BSEB Intermediate Result 2023"

Step 3: In the newly opened window, entre your credentials like roll number and DOB

Step 4: Submit and your Bihar Board 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the BSEB Bihar Intermediate  result and save it for future reference

Students must note that the Bihar 12th Board Result 2023 marksheets uploaded by the BSEB is provisional and they will be able to collect their original marksheets soon from their respective schools. 

 

