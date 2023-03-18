topStoriesenglish2584916
NewsEducation
BIHAR BOARD 12TH RESULT 2023

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Releasing Soon On biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Check Intermediate Result Date, Time & Latest Updates Here

BSEB 12th Result 2023 or Bihar Board Intermediate result will be soon available on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 08:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Releasing Soon On biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Check Intermediate Result Date, Time & Latest Updates Here

Bihar Board Results 2023:  The Bihar School Exam Board (BSEB) will announce Class 12th board results or Bihar Intermediate results 2023 soon. According to the latest reports, the BSEB is expected to announce the Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Results by the end of this week. However, an official confirmation on the release date and time for the Bihar 12th board Result is awaited. 

Here's How To Download BSEB Bihar Board 12th Results

Once released, students who appeared for the Bihar Board Exams 2023 for class 12th will be able to Class 12th Arts Result 2023 / Bihar Board Class 12th Science Result 2023 / Bihar Board Class 12th Commerce Result 2023 at Official Website onlinebseb.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads "BSEB Intermediate Result 2023"

Step 3: In the newly opened window, entre your credentials like roll number and DOB

Step 4: Submit and your Bihar Board 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the BSEB Bihar Intermediate  result and save it for

Bihar Board Results 2023 Live Updates

 

Live Tv

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023BSEB 12th Result 2023Bihar School Examination Boardinter result 2023BSEB12th result 2023 bihar boardbihar board resultbiharboardonline.bihar.gov.in 2023sarkari result 12thbseb 12th resultbihar board 12th result 2023 datesarkari result 12th 2023bihar board 10th result 2023

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926
DNA Video
DNA: Who will account for the 'tears' of onion farmers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey helpless in front of earthquake and flood
DNA Video
DNA: When Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was born in 1977
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government has given a new 'right' to consumers
DNA Video
DNA: Big disclosure on illegal mining of 'Black Diamond' in Jharkhand
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly bacteria in water bottle