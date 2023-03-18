BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Releasing Soon On biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Check Intermediate Result Date, Time & Latest Updates Here

Bihar Board Results 2023: The Bihar School Exam Board (BSEB) will announce Class 12th board results or Bihar Intermediate results 2023 soon. According to the latest reports, the BSEB is expected to announce the Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Results by the end of this week. However, an official confirmation on the release date and time for the Bihar 12th board Result is awaited.

Here's How To Download BSEB Bihar Board 12th Results

Once released, students who appeared for the Bihar Board Exams 2023 for class 12th will be able to Class 12th Arts Result 2023 / Bihar Board Class 12th Science Result 2023 / Bihar Board Class 12th Commerce Result 2023 at Official Website onlinebseb.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads "BSEB Intermediate Result 2023"

Step 3: In the newly opened window, entre your credentials like roll number and DOB

Step 4: Submit and your Bihar Board 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the BSEB Bihar Intermediate result and save it for