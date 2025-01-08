BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2025 Released At secondary.biharboardonline.com- Check Steps To Download Here

BSEB Admit Card 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Class 10 (Matric) admit cards today, January 8, 2025. School heads can download the hall tickets from the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com, using their login credentials. Students can collect their admit cards from their respective schools. The board has instructed school authorities to sign and stamp the BSEB Class 10 admit cards for 2025. Schools must also maintain a consolidated register with details of students who have received the hall tickets.

According to the official schedule, the BSEB Matric exams for 2025 will take place from February 17 to February 25, 2025. Candidates must bring their admit cards to the exam hall to gain entry. Earlier, the second Bihar Board Class 10 dummy admit card for 2025 was released on December 6, 2024. Students were allowed to make corrections to the dummy admit card until December 12, 2024. The first dummy admit card was issued on November 29, and students were asked to report any errors by December 5. The board has now issued the final admit card after incorporating the necessary changes.

BSEB Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click on the link to download the BSEB Class 10 Admit Card 2025.

Enter your login credentials and submit them.

The Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print the admit card for the examination.

BSEB Admit Card 2025; direct link here

The Bihar Board Class 10 practical exams and internal assessments are scheduled from January 21 to 23, while the theory exams will be conducted from February 17 to 25, 2025.

For Class 12, theory exams will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Similarly, Class 10 exams will also be conducted in two shifts, though some papers will have a duration of less than three hours. Students will have a 15-minute cool-off time before starting their exams, from 9:30 am to 9:45 am in the first shift and from 2 pm to 2:15 pm in the second shift.