BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Exam Result 2023 Likely To Be Declared Today On biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Check Latest Update Here

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will soon release the Bihar 10th board result 2023. As per the latest updates, the board is expected to release the BSEB Matric Result 2023 today, March 23, however, the official confirmation for the release date and time of the Bihar Board Class 10th result is awaited. Once released, students waiting for the Bihar 10th Board Result 2023 will be able to check and download their matric mark sheets from the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSB Bihar 10th Board Result Date & Time

According to media reports, BSEB is likely to declare the Bihar Board Matric Result 2023 on its official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in today at around 2 pm, however, students must note that the official notification regarding the announcement of BSEB 10th Board Result 2023 is awaited.

Here's How To Download BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result

Step 1: Visit the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads- "BSEB Matric Result 2023"

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, entre your login credentials like roll number, date of birth, etc

Step 4: Click on submit and your BSEB Bihar 10th Board Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download your Bihar Board Matric Result and take a printout for future reference

Over 16 lakh students are waiting for the BSEB Bihar 10th Board examinations which were conducted from February 14 to Feb 22, 2023. BSEB has already released the Bihar Board Inter Result 2023 on March 21, 2023.