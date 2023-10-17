BSEB Bihar DElEd Result 2023 DECLARED At secondary.biharboardonline.com- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard

BSEB DElEd Result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has declared the Joint Diploma in Elementary Education entrance exam, Bihar DElEd joint entrance exam result 2023. All those candidates who appeared in the examination can now check their results. The result has been released on the official website and can be checked on secondary.biharboardonline.com. Steps and direct link are provided below.

BSEB DElEd Result 2023: Direct Link

BSEB DElEd Result 2023: Steps To Download Scorecard

1. One should go to secondary.biharboardonline.com

2. On the homepage, look for latest news

3. Click on link which reads, "View/Print Score Card: D.EL.Ed. Joint Entrance Test 2023"

4. In the next step, enter your application number and date of birth

5. Result will open up on screen

6. Go through the same and download it

7. Take its printout for future reference

BSEB DElEd Result 2023: Pass Percentage

Bihar School Examination Board announced that a total of 1,39,141 candidates appeared in the examination, out of which a total of 1,17,037 candidates have passed. The overall passing percentage of BPSC DElEd 2023 is 84.11%. The examination was conducted between June 5 and June 15, 2023. It was conducted at various test centres across Bihar.

BSEB DElEd Result 2023: Exam Details

Admission to the DElEd course for the academic session 2023-25 will be granted to candidates based on their scores and other criteria. Successful candidates are required to register at the respective institutes. Details about the counseling process will be released soon, as stated by the board. The state has approximately 30,700 seats available in government and private DElEd colleges. Previously, the board released the answer key, permitting candidates to raise objections by paying a challenge fee of Rs 200. The results have been announced following a thorough review of the challenges raised by the aspirants.