BSEB Bihar DElEd Result 2024 Released At secondary.biharboardonline.com- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Bihar DElEd Result 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the results for the 2024 Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) face-to-face exam today, October 10. Candidates who participated in the Bihar BSEB DElEd Exam 2024 can check their results on the official website—secondary.biharboardonline.com. To view their marksheet, candidates must enter their roll number and roll code. The DElEd results for both 1st and 2nd-year students have been released, with students needing to select the appropriate session link on the result page. According to reports, more than 6 lakh students appeared for the BSEB Diploma exam. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducted the D.El.Ed. First Year written exam from June 19 to June 26, 2024, while the Second Year written exam took place from June 12 to June 15, 2024.

The results are available for both first-year candidates (Session 2023-25) and second-year candidates (Session 2022-24). Candidates can download the Bihar DElEd Result 2024 in PDF format.

Bihar DElEd Result 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

On the homepage, click the notification titled "Result: D.El.Ed. (F-F) Session: 2023-2025 (1st Year) & Session: 2022-2024 (2nd Year) Exam, 2024."

Next, select the relevant DElEd semester result link.

A login page will appear—enter your roll code and roll number.

View your result and download the marksheet.

Be sure to print a copy for future reference.

A total of 6,81,982 candidates registered for the DElEd entrance exam this year, which was conducted at 53 examination centers. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) oversaw the organization of this exam. The written exams for first-year students were held from June 19 to 26, 2024, while second-year exams took place from June 12 to 15, 2024. Copy evaluation was carried out from July 1 to 9, 2024, with the results officially announced on October 9, 2024.