BSEB Intermediate Exam 2024: Bihar Board Class 12 Registration Extended Till 10 November 2023 At seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com- Here’s how to apply

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has again extended the class 12 registration for the intermediate exam in 2024 until November 10, 2023. The application's submission deadline was originally October 11 but was subsequently changed to October 17.

Students must keep in mind that the application form for the Bihar Class 12 Intermediate Examination 2024 can only be completed and submitted by the head of the school. The responsible authority and principal of the school register in BSEB are required to register candidates for the exam by visiting the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board at Seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

According to the notice on the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board, students must have an attendance rate of 75% for classes 9 to 12. The board announced that it has granted the final chance to candidates enrolled for the examination to complete the online examination form through their education institute

BSEB Intermediate Exam 2024: How to Apply

Go to the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click on the link that reads, “Click Here for the Intermediate Annual Examination, 2024.”

Fill in the credentials, like username and password, in the given space.

A new page will open. Fill up all the required information.

Save and download it for future reference.

BSEB Intermediate Exam 2024: Direct Link

NOTE: The candidate must pay the examination fee of Rs. 1,430 in order to appear in the Bihar School Examination Board intermediate exam in 2024.