BSEB Sakshamta Answer Key 2024 Released At bsebsakshamta.com- Check Direct Link Here, Steps To Download Here

BSEB Sakshamta Answer Key 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has published the Sakshamta answer key 2024 on bsebsakshamta.com. The provisional answer key for the Sakshamta Pariksha (Competency Test) is now available. Registered candidates who took the exam between August 23 and August 26 can review the key and submit objections if needed. BSEB has also provided the response sheet for candidates to reference.

The answer key has been released for Phase 2 (Local Body Teachers Competency Test CTT) for both Class 1 to 5 and Class 6 to 8 exams. Candidates can check the answer key and raise objections until October 13, 2024.

A fee of Rs 50 per question is required for submitting objections. Based on previous trends, the BSEB Sakshamta result is anticipated to be announced in the last week of October, just before Diwali. The final answer key and results will be finalized after considering the objections raised by candidates.

BSEB Sakshamta Answer Key 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at bsebsakshamta.com.

Find the latest announcements section.

Click on the link titled "COMPETENCY TEST FOR LOCAL BODIES TEACHER (CTT), 2024 (Second)."

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Access the answer key and raise objections if needed.

Submit your objections and download the confirmation page.

Print it out for your future reference.

If candidates encounter any issues while downloading the answer key or submitting objections, they can reach out to the toll-free number 011-35450941 for assistance. The BSEB conducts the Bihar Competency Exam to evaluate students' aptitude and skills. With the help of the answer key, students can estimate their exam scores and assess their performance.