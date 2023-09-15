BSEB STET Answer Key 2023 Released At bsebstet.com- Direct Link, Steps To Check Here

BSEB STET Answer Key 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has published the Bihar STET Answer key on its official website, bsebstet.com. Candidates who took the exam can access and download the answer key and question paper PDF online, as well as file objections until September 16. Candidates must login using their roll number, date of birth, and mobile number to access the BSEB objection tracker.

The answer keys for Dance, Physical Education, and Philosophy, as well as their question papers, have been revealed. The BSEB has extended the deadline for filing objections to the provisional answer key till 4 p.m. on September 16. When submitting objections, Rs 50/- per question must be paid by Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking.

BSEB STET Answer key 2023: Steps to check here

1. Visit the official website at bsebstet.com.

2. On the homepage that appears, click on the login window.

3. Now input your registration number, date of birth, and mobile phone number.

4. Go to the portal and go over the answer key.

5. Download the PDF and, if necessary, file an objection.

6. Submit and print a copy for future reference.

BSEB STET 2023 was held at various exam centres throughout the state from September 4 to 15, 2023. The BSEB STET result 2023 will be created using the final answer key.