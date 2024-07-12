BSEB STET Answer Key Released At secondary.biharboardonline.com- Steps To Raise Objections Here

BSEB STET Answer Key 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the BSEB Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 answer key on July 12, 2024. Candidates who took the exam can check the answer key on the official BSEB website at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

To view the answer key, candidates need to log in with their application number and date of birth. If candidates find any issues with the answer key, they can submit objections until 11:59 pm on July 15, 2024. Objections can be submitted online by selecting the "submit objections" option on the website and paying a fee of ₹50 per objection via debit card, credit card, or net banking. Only online objections will be accepted.

BSEB STET Answer Key 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the BSEB's official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

On the main page, look for the link to view the BSEB STET Answer Key 2024 and click it.

Candidates must enter their login information on a new page in order to view the answer key.

Check the answer key and file any objections by selecting the appropriate option and paying the required amount.

After submitting the form, print a copy of it for your records.

The Bihar STET Phase 1 exam took place from March 1 to March 20, 2024. Registration for the BSEB STET 2024 phase 2 exam will take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024. The Bihar STET 2024 Phase 2 exam is scheduled to take place from September 10 to September 30, 2024. Candidates can review the answer key and submit their objections by July 15.