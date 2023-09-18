BSEB STET Result 2023 Likely To Be OUT Today At bsebstet.com- Check Time And Other Details Here

BSEB STET 2023: The BSEB STET Result 2023 will be updated today, September 18. Bihar STET Exam 2023 was held on various dates between September 4 and September 15. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the deadline for filing complaints to the provisional answer key to September 16. Candidates who took the exam are encouraged to keep watching the official website-bsebstet.com. The BSEB had previously stated that the STET results would be released on September 18. According to some local reports, the results will be released today, September 18.

BSEB STET Result 2023: Here’s how to check

Visit the official Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) website at www.bsebstet.com.

On the main page, try clicking the "STET Result 2023" button.

Follow the link to the website and fill out the form with your roll number and other details.

Please submit the information.

Candidates who pass the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) will be considered for secondary and senior secondary teacher positions. To pass the exam, General category applicants must obtain 50% of the available marks. The qualifying marks are reduced for candidates from the reserved categories.