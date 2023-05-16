bseh.org.in HBSE Haryana Board Class 10th Result 2023 Declared - Direct Link To Check Scorecard Here

HBSE Class 10th Result 2023: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani declared the HBSE 10th result 2023 Today. Class 12th result for Haryana board was announced on 15 May. HBSE announced the Haryana Board Results 2023 today at 3.30 pm. Candidates who appeared for the Haryana Board class 10th exams will be able to check and download the result from the official website-bseh.org.in. To access the HBSE 10th marksheet 2023, candidates will be required to login to the website using their roll number and other details as prompted.

HBSE Class 10th Result: Direct Link To Check Scorecard

Result are declared now, and the link to check scorecard is made available online. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy ahead of the results. Check HBSE Result 2023 download steps below.

HBSE Class 10th Result 2023: Here's How To Download Marksheet

Step 1: Visit the Official website of HBSE - bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the exam result link for HBSE 10th Result 2023 or HBSE 12th Result 2023

Step 3: Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth.

Step 4: Your HBSE Board Result Class 10th or Class 12th 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download your Haryana Board Result 2023 marksheet and take a printout for future reference.

Once the HBSE Board Results 2023 are released, students will be able to check and download their HBSE 10th Board Result 2023 from the official website - bseh.org.in, however, if the students face any issue in accessing their results from the official website then they can download the same from DigiLocker and via SMS.

HBSE Board Class 10th Result: Pass Percentage, Toppers List

Along with the HBSE 10th Result 2023, BSEH also announced the pass percentage, district performance and other important details. To qualify HBSE 10th exam, candidates are required to obtain at least 33 per cent aggregate marks.

