BSEM Result 2024: Manipur Board Class 10th Result DECLARED At manresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

Manipur Board Result 2024: The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) has declared the results for the Manipur Board High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC) 2024 on its official website, manresults.nic.in. Students who appeared for the exams can now check their scores via the Board's official result portal. This year, the overall pass percentage is 93.03 percent, the highest in the last decade. Notably, government schools in Manipur have also recorded their highest pass percentage in ten years, according to BSEM.

BSEM HSLC Result 2024: Direct Link

BSEM HSLC Result 2024: Steps To Check Scores

- Visit the official websites: manresults.nic.in or bosem.in.

- Click on the "Manipur 10th Result 2024" link on the homepage.

- Enter your roll number and submit.

- Your BSEM HSLC Result 2024 will be displayed.

- Review your scorecard and download it if necessary.

- Print a copy for your records.

Manipur HSLC Result 2024: Exam Details

A total of 37,715 students took the Manipur Class 10 Board Exams 2024. Held from March 15 to April 3, 2024, the exams were conducted in a pen-and-paper format across 154 centers, with 63 centers in the hills and 91 in the valley. Strict security measures were implemented during the examinations.