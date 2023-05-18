topStoriesenglish2609651
BSE ODISHA 10TH RESULT 2023

bseodisha.ac.in BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Declared, Website Crashed- Here's How To Check Odisha 10th Board Result Via SMS, DigiLocker

Odisha board class 10th result 2023 declared, website crashed. Scroll down to check alternative ways to check scores

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 10:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau

BSE Odisha 10th Results 2023: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will declare the Odisha Board 10th Result 2023 today, May 18. BSE President Ramashis Hazra will announce the Odisha HSC Result 2023 at 10 am. Once released, students will be able to check and download their Odisha Matric Result 2023 on the official websites - Odisha bseodisha.ac.in or orissaresults.nic.in from 12 pm following the simple steps given below

How To Check BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Online

Step 1:  Visit the official website of BSE Odisha bseodisha.ac.in or orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2:  On the homepage click on the link that reads - BSE Odisha Annual HSC Result 2023 or Odisha 10th Result 2023

Step 3: In the newly opened page, entre your login details like roll number, name etc

Step 4:  Click on "submit" button and your BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 will appear on your screen

Step 5: Download your Odisha HSC Result 2023 and take a printout for the future reference

If students are unable to download their BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 from the official website - bseodisha.ac.in then they can access their Odisha 10th Board Result 2023 via SMS and DigiLocker

Steps To Download BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the website official website of DigiLocker -  digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Sign up” option located in the upper left corner of the webpage.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhaar number, and a six-digit security PIN.

Step 4: Now login with the required details.

Step 5: Navigate to the “Education” category. Now, select “BSE Odisha.”

Step 6: Pick a category for the 2023 BSE Odisha Class 10 Results.

Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number. The Odisha 10th Result 2023 will appear on your screen.

BSE Odisha HSC 10th Result 2023 Via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2:  Send a message in the format – OR10<Rollno> to 5676750.

Students will receive the BSE Odisha result 2023 10th class on their respective mobile numbers.

