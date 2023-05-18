bseodisha.ac.in BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2023 DECLARED, Direct Link To Check Odisha Board HSC Scorecards Here

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Declared: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has declared the Odisha Board 10th Result 2023 today, May 18. BSE President Ramashis Hazra announced the Odisha HSC Result 2023 in a press conference.

However, the link for the Odisha Matric Result 2023 will be activated on the official websites - bseodisha.ac.in or orissaresults.nic.in at 12 pm. The Direct Link for the Odisha HSC Result will be provided here soon.

How To Check BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Online

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSE Odisha bseodisha.ac.in or orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link that reads - BSE Odisha Annual HSC Result 2023 or Odisha 10th Result 2023

Step 3: In the newly opened page, entre your login details likeroll number, name etc

Step 4: Click on "submit" button and your BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 will appear on your screen

Step 5: Download your Odisha HSC Result 2023 and take a printout for the future refrence

If students are unable to download their BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 from the official website - bseodisha.ac.in then they can access their Odisha 10th Board Result 2023 via SMS and DigiLocker