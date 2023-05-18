bseodisha.ac.in BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2023 DECLARED, Direct Link To Check Odisha Board HSC Scorecards Here
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Declared on orissaresults.nic.in, scroll down for the direct link to check Odisha HSC Result 2023.
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Declared: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has declared the Odisha Board 10th Result 2023 today, May 18. BSE President Ramashis Hazra announced the Odisha HSC Result 2023 in a press conference.
However, the link for the Odisha Matric Result 2023 will be activated on the official websites - bseodisha.ac.in or orissaresults.nic.in at 12 pm. The Direct Link for the Odisha HSC Result will be provided here soon.
How To Check BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Online
Step 1: Visit the official website of BSE Odisha bseodisha.ac.in or orissaresults.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage click on the link that reads - BSE Odisha Annual HSC Result 2023 or Odisha 10th Result 2023
Step 3: In the newly opened page, entre your login details likeroll number, name etc
Step 4: Click on "submit" button and your BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 will appear on your screen
Step 5: Download your Odisha HSC Result 2023 and take a printout for the future refrence
If students are unable to download their BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 from the official website - bseodisha.ac.in then they can access their Odisha 10th Board Result 2023 via SMS and DigiLocker
