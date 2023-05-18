topStoriesenglish2609647
NewsEducation
BSE ODISHA 10TH RESULT 2023

bseodisha.ac.in BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2023 DECLARED, Direct Link To Check Odisha Board HSC Scorecards Here

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Declared on orissaresults.nic.in, scroll down for the direct link to check Odisha HSC Result 2023.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 10:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

bseodisha.ac.in BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2023 DECLARED, Direct Link To Check Odisha Board HSC Scorecards Here

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Declared: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has declared the Odisha Board 10th Result 2023 today, May 18. BSE President Ramashis Hazra announced the Odisha HSC Result 2023 in a press conference.

However, the link for the Odisha Matric Result 2023 will be activated on the official websites - bseodisha.ac.in or orissaresults.nic.in at 12 pm. The Direct Link for the Odisha HSC Result will be provided here soon. 

How To Check BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Online

Step 1:  Visit the official website of BSE Odisha bseodisha.ac.in or orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2:  On the homepage click on the link that reads - BSE Odisha Annual HSC Result 2023 or Odisha 10th Result 2023

Step 3: In the newly opened page, entre your login details likeroll number, name etc

Step 4:  Click on "submit" button and your BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 will appear on your screen

Step 5: Download your Odisha HSC Result 2023 and take a printout for the future refrence

If students are unable to download their BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 from the official website - bseodisha.ac.in then they can access their Odisha 10th Board Result 2023 via SMS and DigiLocker

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818