BSSC CGL Result 2022 Declared At bssc.bihar.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Downlod Here

BSSC CGL Result 2023: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has officially announced the final results for the 3rd Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2023. Candidates who participated in the document verification round of BSSC CGL 2023 can now view and download their results from the official BSSC website at bssc.bihar.gov.in. This recruitment initiative by BSSC aimed to fill a total of 2,248 vacancies, and the final results were released subsequent to the document verification (DV) process conducted between October 5 and October 9, 2023. Post-wise cutoff scores for the 3rd CGL exam 2022 have also been published alongside the results.

BSSC CGL Result 2023: Direct Link

BSSC CGL Result 2023: Steps To Check

- Candidates can follow these steps to check BSSC CGL results.

- Visit the official website of BSSC at bssc.bihar.gov.in

- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Important notice regarding result with service allotment for adv no- january 2022, 3rd graduate level combined competitive exam - 2022"

- BSSC result PDF will open on your screen.

- Look for your roll number and name.

- Download and take a printout of BSSC CGL result for future reference.

The document verification (DV) phase for qualified applicants occurred from October 5 to October 9, 2023, as part of the BSSC CGL 2023 selection process. Alongside the results, the BSSC has disclosed post-wise cutoff scores for the 3rd CGL exam 2022. The preliminary exam for BSSC CGL 2022 was held on March 5, 2023, from 12:00 pm to 02:30 pm. Successful candidates from the prelims were eligible for the BSSC CGL main exam, which took place on July 23, 2023. The results for the main exam were declared in September, with 2,464 candidates provisionally qualifying for the subsequent document verification (DV) round, requiring the presentation of original documents.