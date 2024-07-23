Advertisement
Budget 2024: Good News For Students As FM Sitharaman Announces Interest Subvention On Education Loan

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government would provide e-vouchers directly to the students.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2024, 12:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In good news for students, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced measures related to education loans. Presenting her 7th budget, FM Sitharaman said that the Narendra Modi government will provide financial support for loans up to Rs 10 lakh for higher education in domestic institutions. She said that the government would provide e-vouchers directly to the students.

"Government to provide e-vouchers directly to 1 lakh students every year with interest subvention of 3 per cent of the loan amount, said the FM.

Among other measures, the Finance Minister also proposed that 1,000 ITIs will be upgraded in the hub and spoke model. "A new centrally-sponsored scheme for skilling in collaboration with states, the industry will be brought under with 20 lakh youth to be skilled over 5 years," said the FM.

She further said that the model skilling loan scheme will be revised to facilitate loans up to Rs 7.5 lakh per person.

This is a developing story.

