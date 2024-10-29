NEW DELHI: India is currently experiencing a significant digital transformation, fuelled by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and automation. As the nation strives for technological self-reliance, equipping students with essential skills in coding and robotics has become increasingly important. Educational institutions across the country are beginning to adopt practical, hands-on learning approaches, especially in the realms of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics).

To ensure equitable access to essential skills for all students, substantial investment in digital infrastructure is necessary. Government initiatives like PM SHRI (PradhanMantri Schools for Rising India), Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Digital India are making strides in this direction. These programs promote innovation and encourage public-private partnerships to bolster educational technology, aiming to prepare India's youth to become active contributors to technological development.

However, the integration of coding and robotics into the education system presents several challenges. Despite the clear demand for technological education, India's traditional schooling system often prioritises theoretical learning, leaving subjects like coding and robotics on the sidelines. This issue is particularly pronounced in schools with outdated curriculums that do not account for these emerging fields.

Additionally, a shortage of trained educators and inadequate digital infrastructure-especially in rural areas-compounds the problem. In underserved regions, students may have limited access to technology and instructors, which hinders their exposure to coding and robotics. The use of fragmented third-party tools for teaching these subjects further complicates the situation, resulting in inconsistent learning experiences. Students often find it challenging to progress smoothly from basic to advanced concepts, while teachers struggle to monitor student development across multiple platforms.

Despite these obstacles, innovative initiatives are emerging to address the gaps in coding and robotics education. These initiatives aim to foster STEM activities and cater to diverse learning needs.

A notable trend in this educational landscape is the development of integrated, project-based learning systems that incorporate coding, robotics, and AI. Many ed-tech startups are helping students apply artificial intelligence and machine learning concepts in meaningful ways. This approach not only enhances students' understanding but also empowers educators to effectively teach these complex subjects.

Tarun Ramesh Agarwal, founder of eduCOBOT, a Mumbai-based start-up, emphasises the significance of democratising STEM education by providing tools that engage and empower both teachers and students. "By leveraging AI, This ed-tech startup is not only enabling educators to confidently teach coding and robotics but also empowering students to self-learn with the guidance of AI and a structured curriculum, reducing the dependency on video-based learning to almost zero and significantly cutting down screen time," he said.

Nevertheless, for coding and robotics education to succeed across India, addressing the digital divide is crucial. While privileged students often benefit from emerging technologies, their underprivileged counterparts frequently face challenges due to insufficient digital resources, infrastructure, and trained educators.