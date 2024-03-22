Calcutta University 2024: BA, BSc 5th Semester Result Released At wbresults.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

Calcutta University 2024: Calcutta University Rewa has recently issued the 5th semester results for BA and BSc (Honours/General/Major). Calcutta University's 2024 results are now available online at wbresults.nic.in. All students who took these tests can view and download their results PDF via the direct URL provided below. Students can access the wbresults.nic.in or exametc.com results by entering their roll number. Calcutta University has announced the second semester results for several undergraduate programmes. Students can view their Calcutta University results 2024 on the university's official exam portal, wbresults.nic.in/exametc.com.

Calcutta University 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official results website (wbresults.nic.in or exametc.com).

Step 2: Click on your course.

Step 3: Enter the roll number and captcha, then click on "Show result."

Step 4: Check the results and download them.

The University has also released the CU marksheet 2024, along with the results. One can download and save the Calcutta University marksheet 2024 until they acquire the official passing certificate. It is advised to review all of the information accessible on the Calcutta University exam result 2024 scorecard. If there is an error or mistake, one must report it to the exam cell immediately.