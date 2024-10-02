Calcutta University B.A, B.Sc Result 2024 Released At wbresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Calcutta University Result 2024: The University has announced the results for the B.A./B.Sc. Semester-IV (Honours/General/Major) Examinations, 2024. Students can now view and download their semester results by visiting the official website, wbresults.nic.in, and entering their roll number. A direct link to access the Calcutta University Semester-IV results is available. The university's respective departments held the exams, and results have now been published. Additionally, the university has stated that college-wise gazettes and gradesheets will be distributed soon, with an official notification to follow.

After downloading the marksheet, candidates can verify details such as Course Name, Total Marks, Marks Obtained, Course/Subject Code, Course/Subject Name, Result Status, Maximum Marks, Result Date, and other relevant information.

Students who have failed or missed the theoretical paper in a semester exam may be able to reappear in a supplementary examination. However, this opportunity is only available for theoretical papers and does not extend to practicals or internal assessments. To be eligible, candidates must retake the exam within the next two semesters, giving them a maximum of two consecutive attempts to pass. Failure to clear the theoretical paper within these attempts will result in discontinuation from the course.

Calcutta University Result 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at wbresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for B.A./B.Sc. Semester-IV (Honours/General/Major) Examinations 2024 (Under CBCS).

A new login page will appear; enter your roll number.

View and download your result.

Print a copy for future reference.

Calcutta University Result 2024: Details

Calcutta University, established on January 24, 1857, in Kolkata, West Bengal, is the oldest multidisciplinary university in the Indian Subcontinent and Southeast Asia. Recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC), it offers a variety of undergraduate, postgraduate, and other courses across seven faculties: Arts, Commerce, Social Welfare and Business Management, Education, Journalism and Library Science, Engineering and Technology, Fine Arts, Music and Home Science, Law, and Science. Currently, 151 colleges and 21 institutes and centers are affiliated with the university.