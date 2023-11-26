CAT 2023 Answer Key To Be Out Soon At iimcat.ac.in- Check Marking Scheme, Steps To Download Here

CAT Answer Key 2023: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 took place today in three sessions, serving as a key factor for admissions to various management programs at Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other participating institutions. The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 answer key is expected to be released soon by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow and will be accessible on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. To access the answer key, candidates will be required to use their CAT ID and password. Once available, candidates who appeared for the CAT exam can utilize the provisional answer key to calculate their percentile. Additionally, candidates will have the opportunity to download their CAT response sheet, which is released slot-wise by the authorities.

CAT Answer Key 2023: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website of CAT 2023 (iimcat.ac.in)

- Click on the 'login' tab.

- Enter CAT login ID and password.

- CAT 2023 answer key will appear on the screen.

- Take a printout of the CAT answer key or CAT response sheet.

CAT 2023 Answer Key: Marking Scheme

To determine their probable score, candidates should familiarize themselves with the CAT marking scheme. According to this scheme, correct answers to multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and non-MCQs are awarded 3 marks each, while incorrect answers to MCQs result in a deduction of 1 mark; non-MCQs, however, carry no negative marking for incorrect responses. Unattempted questions do not contribute to the overall marks.