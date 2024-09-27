CAT 2024 Application Correction Window Begins Today At iimcat.ac.in- Steps To Edit Here

CAT 2024 Application Form: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has opened the application correction window for the Common Admission Test 2024 (CAT 2024) starting today, September 27. Candidates who submitted the CAT 2024 application form can now make corrections by visiting the official IIM CAT website at iimcat.ac.in. To edit their application, candidates must log in using their user ID and password. As per the official announcement, the deadline for making changes to the CAT 2024 application form is September 30.

“Edit window for updating only the photograph, signature and city preferences, if required by the candidate, will be available from September 27 (10.00 AM) to September 30 (5.00 PM), 2024, for those who have submitted their application forms successfully,” says the official website. Candidates will not be required to pay any additional fee for making corrections to their submitted CAT 2024 application form. During the correction window, they can modify specific details such as their photograph, signature, and test city preferences. However, changes to their email address, date of birth, or mobile number will not be allowed. The CAT 2024 exam is scheduled for November 24, conducted online in three shifts: 8:30 am to 10:30 am, 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. The admit card will be available on November 4.

CAT 2024: Here’s how to edit application form

Step 1: Go to the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select 'Registered Candidate Login.'

Step 3: Enter your user ID and password.

Step 4: Make the necessary changes to your application form.

Step 5: Submit the updated application form.

Step 6: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is a national-level exam held for admission to postgraduate and doctoral programs at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). Students should note that 15% of seats are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, 7.5% for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, 27% for Other Backward Classes from the "non-creamy layer" (NC-OBC), and up to 10% for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates.