CAT Answer Key 2024: IIM CAT Response Sheet Released At iimcat.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

CAT Response Sheet 2024: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has released the IIM CAT 2024 response sheet on November 29, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the Common Admission Test can access and download the answer key from the official IIM CAT website at iimcat.ac.in. Based on previous years, the answer key is typically published within 10 days of the exam date. The CAT 2024 exam was conducted on November 24, 2024, across three sessions: the first session from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, the second from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and the third from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM, at various test centres across 170 cities nationwide.

Additionally, the objection window for the answer key will be opened. Candidates wishing to challenge the key will need to pay a processing fee for each objection. The objection window will remain open for a few days to allow candidates to submit their challenges.

CAT Response Sheet 2024: Here's how to download

Go to the official IIM CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.

Enter your login details to access the response sheet.

Review the response sheet and save the page.

Download and print the page for future reference.

The CAT 2024 scorecards will be available on the official CAT website. Candidates will also be notified individually via SMS. The results are expected to be announced by the second week of January 2025. The CAT 2024 score will remain valid until December 31, 2025, and will be accessible on the website until then.

Approximately 2.9 lakh candidates have reportedly taken the MBA admission test. Admission to IIMs will be based on CAT scores along with the specific admission criteria set by each IIM. In addition to the IIMs, CAT scores are also accepted by many top MBA colleges across the country. For instance, IIM Ahmedabad requires a CAT percentile of 80, while IIM Bangalore has set its requirement at a 90 percentile.