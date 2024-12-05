CAT Answer Key 2024 Objection Window Closes Today At iimcat.ac.in- Steps To Raise Objections Here

CAT Answer Key 2024: The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta will close the objection window for the provisional IIM CAT 2024 answer key today. Candidates who have not yet submitted their objections must do so through the official website, iimcat.ac.in, before the deadline. To raise objections, candidates need to log in using their CAT application ID and password via the Objection Management link. The submission window will remain open until 11:55 PM, as stated on the IIM CAT website. All objections submitted will be reviewed and verified by the Institute, and the final results will be prepared accordingly.

As per the official notice, the CAT 2024 results are expected to be announced by the second week of January 2025. The CAT 2024 scores will remain valid until December 31, 2025. The CAT 2024 exam was conducted on November 24, 2024, in three time slots: 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM. The examination took place at various test centers across 170 cities nationwide.

"The Objection Management window opens on December 3, 2024, at 6:00 PM and closes on December 5, 2024, at 11:55 PM. Please note that https://iimcat.ac.in is the only official website for CAT 2024, as publicly advertised. No other website is authorized for information or submission of the CAT 2024 application form," reads the official notice.

CAT Answer Key 2024: Steps to raise objections here

Go to the official website: iimcat.ac.in.

Click on the Candidate Login tab on the homepage.

Log in by entering your credentials and submitting them.

Once logged in, select the Objection Management link.

Identify the question you wish to challenge and click on the objection option.

Upload the required proof to support your claim.

Submit the objection and download the confirmation page for future reference.

The CAT 2024 exam took place on November 24, 2024, in three sessions across 389 exam centres nationwide. Out of the 3.29 lakh candidates who registered, 2.93 lakh appeared for the exam, resulting in an overall attendance rate of 89 percent.

The CAT 2024 question paper consisted of 24 questions in the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) section, and 22 questions each in the Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Ability (QA) sections. The total marks for the exam were 68. Once the CAT results are released, IIMs will shortlist candidates based on their CAT scores, academic performance, and work experience. The selection process will involve a Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD), and Personal Interview (PI) to evaluate candidates' communication skills and critical thinking abilities.