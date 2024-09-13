CAT Registration 2024 Ends Today At iimcat.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

CAT Registration 2024: The registration window for the Indian Institute of Management Common Admission Test (IIM CAT) 2024 closes today, September 13, 2024. Interested candidates are advised to complete their applications promptly on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. IIM Calcutta will conduct the CAT 2024 on November 24 in three sessions: 8:30-10:30 AM, 12:30-2:30 PM, and 4:30-6:30 PM. The application fee is Rs. 1,250 for SC/ST and PwD category candidates, while others will need to pay Rs. 2,500. Applicants must excel in three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). Eligible candidates include graduates from any stream, as well as those in their final year of study or awaiting results.

Candidates wishing to appear for the CAT 2024 exam must hold a bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent CGPA. For reserved category candidates, including SC, ST, and PwD, the requirement is 45%. Final-year students and those awaiting degree results can also apply provisionally for the exam.

IIM CAT 2024: Important dates

Registration Date, Time 1-Aug-24 Last date to register 13-Sep-24 Admit Card download November 5 to November 24 Exam Date 24-Nov-24 Result declaration Second week of January 2025 ( Tentative) Official website iimcat.ac.in

IIM CAT 2024: Steps to register here

Visit the official CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on 'New Candidate Registration' followed by the 'Register' tab.

On the next page, provide your name, date of birth, email ID, mobile number, and nationality.

Click 'Generate OTP' to verify your registration.

Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee according to your category.

After reviewing all details, submit the form and print a copy for future reference.

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is a national-level exam held annually for admission to postgraduate and doctoral business programs offered by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). In addition to IIMs, many non-IIM MBA institutions also consider CAT scores for their admission processes.