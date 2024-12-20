CAT Results 2024 Declared At iimcat.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Topper’s List Here

CAT Results 2024: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has announced the CAT 2024 results. Candidates who appeared for the Common Admission Test can check their results on the official website at iimcat.ac.in. Among the successful candidates, 14 secured a perfect 100 percentile, including 13 male candidates and one female candidate. IIM Calcutta released the final answer key for CAT 2024 on December 17, which is available through the candidate login portal. The Common Admission Test was conducted on November 24, 2024, across 389 test centers in 170 cities nationwide. The exam had a duration of 120 minutes, with 40 minutes allotted for each section, and was held in three sessions: 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

The CAT response sheet was released on November 29, followed by the provisional answer key on December 3. The objection window for the provisional answer key closed on December 5, 2024.

CAT Result 2024: Toppers' List

Percentile Number of Candidates Gender State-wise Number 100 14

Male-13

Female-01



Engg – 13

Non-Engg – 01 Andhra Pradesh-1

Delhi-1

Haryana-1

Kerala-1

Madhya Pradesh-1

Maharashtra-5

Odisha-1

Telangana-2

Uttar Pradesh-1 99.99 99

Male-27

Female-02



Engg – 28

Non-Engg – 01 Assam-1

Chandigarh-1

Delhi-2

Gujarat-2

Haryana-3

Karnataka-4

Kerala-1

Madhya Pradesh-1

Maharashtra-5

Odisha-1

Punjab-1

Rajasthan-3

Tamil Nadu-1

Telangana-1

Uttarakhand-1

West Bengal-1 99.98 30

Male-29

Female-01



Engg – 22

Non-Engg – 8

Delhi-3

Gujarat-3

Haryana-3

Karnataka-3

Madhya Pradesh-3

Maharashtra-3

Tamil Nadu-3

Telangana-3

Uttar Pradesh-2

West Bengal-4

CAT Result 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official IIM CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.

Click on the IIM CAT result link on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials on the new page that opens.

Submit the details to view your result.

Check your result and download it.

Keep a printed copy for future reference

Out of the 2.93 lakh candidates who took the exam, 1.07 lakh were female, 1.86 lakh were male, and 5 were transgender. This year, 86 non-IIM institutions will also accept CAT 2024 scores for admission to their management programs. The list of non-IIM institutions registered with CAT 2024 is available on the official website. Candidates are encouraged to verify on the CAT website that the institutions they are applying to are registered with the CAT 2024 centre. As per the official IIM CAT 2024 information bulletin, 15 percent of seats are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, 7.5 percent for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, 27 percent for Other Backward Classes (NC-OBC), up to 10 percent for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and 5 percent for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwD).