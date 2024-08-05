CBSE Class 10th Supplementary Result 2024 To Be OUT SHORTLY At cbse.nic.in- Check Details Here

CBSE Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 soon. Students who appeared for the supplementary exam can check their results on the official CBSE websites: cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. Candidates will need their roll numbers, school numbers, and admit card IDs to access the results. The exact time for the release of the results have not been disclosed yet. Candidates are advised to check the official websites for updates regularly. The Class 10 compartment exams were conducted from July 15 to July 22, 2024, in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Students were also given an additional fifteen minutes to read the question papers.

The results for the CBSE Class 10 annual examination were announced on May 13, 2024. The overall pass percentage was 93.06%. Out of 22,51,812 registered students, 22,38,827 appeared for the exam, and 20,95,467 passed. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 94.75%, compared to 92.71% for boys.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official website at results.cbse.nic.in.

Click on the Class 10 Supplementary result link.

Enter your roll number, school number, and admit card ID.

Submit the information to view your marks.

Review the results displayed on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

To pass the CBSE board examination, candidates must score 33 percent or higher in each subject. The results of the Class 10 Supplementary examination are expected to be released soon.