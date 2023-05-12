CBSE 12th Board Result 2023 Declared On cbseresults.nic.in, Direct Link To Download Scorecards Here

CBSE 12th Board Results 2023: The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 12th board results on its official websites - results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Students who appeared for the CBSE 12th board examination can now check their Class 12th board results on the official websites following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

Here's How To Download CBSE 12th Board Results 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website at results.cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘CBSE 12th Result 2023’

Step 3: In the newly opened tab entre your credentials like roll number, date of birth etc

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button and your CBSE Board 12th Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your CBSE10th Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference

This year nearly Nearly 17 lakh students registered for the CBSE 12th board exams 2023 across the country. To pass the CBSE Board Exams, students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject.