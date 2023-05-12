CBSE 12th Board Result 2023 Declared On cbseresults.nic.in- Here's How To Check Via SMS

CBSE 12th Board Results 2023: The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 12th board results on its official websites - results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Students who appeared for the CBSE 12th board examination can now check their Class 12th board results on the official websites following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below. Candidates can check their marks at results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in. Students can also check the CBSE Class 12 results by visiting websites like - cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in. The results will also be made available on the UMANG, Digilocker app or Digiresults app. These apps can be downloaded from the Google Play store.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023: Here's How To Check Via SMS

Step 1: Type an SMS in the format – “CBSE10”.

Step 2: Send SMS to 7738299899.

Step 3: Within a few seconds, you will receive a text message with all your result details.

It should be noted that SMS may be chargeable depending on your network.

This year nearly Nearly 17 lakh students registered for the CBSE 12th board exams 2023 across the country. To pass the CBSE Board Exams, students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject.

The CBSE Class 12 board exams this year started on February 14 and ended on April 5. To clear the CBSE Class 12 exams, students will have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks. It is to be noted that in subjects that have both practical and theory papers, students need to score at least 33 per cent marks in both.