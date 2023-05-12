CBSE 12th Board Result 2023 Declared: Trivandrum, Top Region With 99.1%, Bengaluru At Second- Check State Wise Pass Percentage List

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has announced the CBSE 12th Result 2023 today, May 12, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on cbse.nic.in, using their roll numbers. While the board has not published the toppers list this year to prevent unhealthy competition among students, the board has released the region-wise pass percentage list. Among all regions, Trivandrum has topped the list with a 99.91% pass percentage followed by Bengaluru securing a pass percentage of 98.64%.

CBSE 12th Results 2023 have been declared today for 16.96 lakh students. The overall pass percentage for CBSE XII Result has been recorded at 87.33 percent, Trivandrum has recorded a pass percentage of 99.91 percent. Bengaluru comes in close at 2nd with 98.64 percent.

In the region-wise pass percentage list, Chennai followed Trivandrum and Bengaluru with 97.40% pass percentage. While the southern regions topped the chart this year, among the hindi-speaking belts of the North and South, Delhi, Chandigarh, Ajmer, Pune, Patna, among others shined bright. Notably, the CBSE had earlier announced that the board will not release the list of Class 10, 12 toppers to avoid unhealthy and stressful competition among students.

CBSE 12th Results 2023: Steps To Check Scorecard

- Go to results.cbse.nic.in.

- Now go to the Secondary final exam result.

- Enter your credentials and log in.

- Results will appear on the screen.

Students must note that the CBSE Results have also been declared on digilocker.gov.in and the UMANG App for students to check.


