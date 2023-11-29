trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2693387
NewsEducation
CBSE CTET JANUARY 2024

CBSE СТЕТ 2024 January Registration Extended Till Dec 1 At ctet.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps to Apply Here

CBSE CTET January 2024 registration is extended once again. Interested and eligible applicants who have yet to apply for the examination can do so till 1st December, scroll down for the direct link.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 02:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

CBSE СТЕТ 2024 January Registration Extended Till Dec 1 At ctet.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps to Apply Here CBSE CTET 2024 Registration

CBSE CTET Registration 2024: The registration deadline for the January 2024 CTET has been extended once again by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Applicants who meet the eligibility criteria are encouraged to promptly submit their forms on the official website, ctet.nic.in, as the new deadline is now Friday, December 1, 2023. The CTET examination will be held for the eighteenth time on Sunday, January 21. The exam will be given in 20 different languages and in 135 different cities around the country.

CBSE CTET January 2024; Direct Link To Apply

Candidates from the General/OBC (NCL) and SC/ST/Differently Abled categories must pay Rs 1000 and Rs 500, respectively, if only Paper 1 or II is taken. If a candidate takes both Paper 1 and Paper 2, they must pay Rs 1200 and Rs 600, respectively.

CBSE CTET January 2024: Steps To Apply Here

1. Go to the official website, which is ctet.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click the 'Apply for CTET Jan 2024' option.

3. On the screen, a new page will appear.

4. Candidates should register and sign in to their accounts.

5. Complete the application and submit the application fee.

6. Submit the application and print a copy for future reference.

CBSE CTET 2024: Exam Date

The CBSE CTET 2024 Exam will be held on January 21, 2024. Candidates are not permitted to bring any stationery items such as printed or written text, bits of paper, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen drives, Eraser, Calculator, LogTable, Electronic Pen/Scanner, Cardboard, etc. Mobile phones, Bluetooth, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands, and other communication devices are not permitted. More information is available on the official website.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update- Auger machines 'Failed', what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: America's 'double standard' on terrorism!
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue operation continues for 41 trapped workers
DNA Video
DNA: How long will it take to rescue trapped workers?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Extortion gang' in Noida jail
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar accepts India's appeal against death sentence to 8 Ex-Navy officers
DNA Video
DNA: Israel-Hamas truce comes into effect
DNA Video
DNA: Riots in Ireland after knife attack
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's 'mission election' from Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi
DNA Video
DNA: When will the 41 workers be able to get out of the tunnel?