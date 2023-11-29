CBSE СТЕТ 2024 January Registration Extended Till Dec 1 At ctet.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps to Apply Here

CBSE CTET Registration 2024: The registration deadline for the January 2024 CTET has been extended once again by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Applicants who meet the eligibility criteria are encouraged to promptly submit their forms on the official website, ctet.nic.in, as the new deadline is now Friday, December 1, 2023. The CTET examination will be held for the eighteenth time on Sunday, January 21. The exam will be given in 20 different languages and in 135 different cities around the country.

CBSE CTET January 2024; Direct Link To Apply

Candidates from the General/OBC (NCL) and SC/ST/Differently Abled categories must pay Rs 1000 and Rs 500, respectively, if only Paper 1 or II is taken. If a candidate takes both Paper 1 and Paper 2, they must pay Rs 1200 and Rs 600, respectively.

CBSE CTET January 2024: Steps To Apply Here

1. Go to the official website, which is ctet.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click the 'Apply for CTET Jan 2024' option.

3. On the screen, a new page will appear.

4. Candidates should register and sign in to their accounts.

5. Complete the application and submit the application fee.

6. Submit the application and print a copy for future reference.

CBSE CTET 2024: Exam Date

The CBSE CTET 2024 Exam will be held on January 21, 2024. Candidates are not permitted to bring any stationery items such as printed or written text, bits of paper, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen drives, Eraser, Calculator, LogTable, Electronic Pen/Scanner, Cardboard, etc. Mobile phones, Bluetooth, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands, and other communication devices are not permitted. More information is available on the official website.