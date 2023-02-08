CBSE Admit Card 2023 for Class 10, Class 12 Board Exams Released; Download from cbse.gov.in; Check Do's, Don'ts

CBSE Admit Card Download Link: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued the Class 10, and Class 12 Board Exam admit cards for the students a week in advance to avoid the last hour rush. Since lakhs of students take the board exams every year, the board has also issued detailed guidelines for do's and don'ts to be followed by the students. The admit card has been released on the official website of the board cbse.gov.in. It's to be noted that the board exams will commence from February 15 as the practical exams are going on at present. While the class 12 board exams will conclude on March 21, the class 12 board exams will end on April 5.

While the board examinations will be held in shifts, the first shift will start at 10.30 am. The CBSE Admit Card 2023 will have all the details including shift timings. In a statement, the CBSE said, "You are aware that the class XII and X Examinations will be commencing w.e.f. 15.02.2023. The schools will be able to download the admit card in respect of their students from today. This year, admit cards contain the following information: Roll number, Date of Birth (only for class X), Name of Examination, Candidate's Name, Mother's Name, Father's/Guardian's Name, Name of Examination Centre, Category of PwD, Admit Card ID, Subjects in which appearing with date of examination."

Check step-by-step for downloading the CBSE Admit Card for Class 10, Class 12:

* Go to the CBSE official website cbse.gov.in

* Click on 'Pariksha Sangam' option

* Click on 'Continue'

* Click on 'School' option

* Click on 'Pre-Exam' activities

* Click on 'Admit Card, Centre Material for Main Exam 2023'

* Enter your User ID, security pin and other details

* Click on Submit

* Now download admit card to take printout

The CBSE has also asked schools to inform students about do's and don't. These are:

* No Candidate would be allowed to enter the examination centre after 10 am.

* Candidate should to in school uniform and with a school identity card in addition to admit card issued by CBSE and permissible stationery items only.

* Candidates must visit the exam centre one day in advance of the exam.

* Candidates and their guardians must check the particulars mentioned in the admit card and sign at the appropriate place after verifying details.

* Candidate should not carry a mobile with GPS or any electronic items barred at the examination centre.

* Candidate should refrain from spreading rumours and hosting any material on social websites including WhatsApp, You Tube, Twitter etc.

The CBSE has also asked private candidates to download their admit cards from the board's official website.