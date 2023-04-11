CBSE Board 2023: Class 10th, 12th Results To Be Declared Soon At results.cbse.nic.in- Check Date And Steps To Download Scorecard

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE class 10th result 2023 will likely be declared by the end of April. The board authorities will shortly announce the specific day and time for the release of the CBSE class 10 results. Candidates will be able to view their scorecards on the official websites, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in, when the CBSE releases the class 10 results. According to reports, the review of the answer sheets would probably be finished by April 15. Candidates are recommended to closely monitor the board's official website in the interim for all the most recent updates.

CBSE Board 2023: Exam Date And Time

The CBSE 10th, 12th Boards were conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education between 14 February and 5 April and the answer sheets are currently being evaluated. As per the reports, 38,73,710 students have appeared for the 10th and 12th CBSE exams.

CBSE Board Results 2023: Steps To Download Scorecard

- Visit the official website at results.cbse.nic.in,

- On the homepage, click on the ‘CBSE 10th result 2023 - DECLARED’ link on the CBSE Result 2023 page.

- Fill in the required details like CBSE roll number, date of birth, and school number.

- Click on the ‘Submit’ button, and the CBSE 10th results will appear on the screen.

- Candidates can check and download their CBSE 10th result.

- They can take a printout for future use as well.

CBSE Board Result 2023: Official Websites To Check 10th And 12th Result

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

CBSE Results 2023: Passing Marks

Passing Criteria Candidates have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject to pass the board exam. Students have to secure passing scores in both internal as well as external papers. Internal papers include assignments, projects, and class tests while external papers are the final exam. Candidates who fail to secure a minimum passing scores those students can apply for the compartment exam.

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Total Candidates

According to the data, this year over 21,86,940 students appeared for the CBSE class 10 while 16,96,770 students appeared for the class 12 board exam. To check the CBSE board results candidates have to enter their credentials details such as school number, roll number, date of birth, and other required details.