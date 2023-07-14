CBSE Board 2024 Class 10th, 12th Exam Schedule Released On cbse.gov.in, Check Details Here

CBSE Board Exam 2024: The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the CBSE Board Exam 2024 for classes 10th and 12th from February 2024. According to the official notification released by the board, the CBSE Board Class 10th,12th exams 2024 will be conducted from February 15, 2024 onwards.

CBSE 10th Board Exam 2024 Dates

The CBSE is likely to conduct the 10th board exams from Feb 15 to March 21, 2024 and the practical examinations are likely to be held from January 2 to February 14, 2024.



cre Trending Stories

CBSE 12th Board Exam 2024 Dates

The Board is expected to conduct the CBSE 12th Board Exams 2024 from February 17 to April 10, 2024 and the practical examinations are likely to be held from January 2 to February 14, 2024.

CBSE's New Assessment Criteria For Board Exams

Students must also notice that the CBSE has revised evaluation and assessment criteria for the year-end or the board examinations for classes 9 to 12. In order to frame the curriculum according to National Education Policy 2020, the board has released revised evaluation criteria that include a focus on competency-based education and hence the number of Competency Based Questions or questions that assess the application of concepts in real-life situations will be part of the question paper.

In the academic session 2022-23, the year-end exam paper of class 9th and the 10th board exam paper comprised of 40% competency-based questions while the proportion of competency-based questions in the class 11 the final exam papers and 12th board exam papers was 30%which have been now increased for all the classes.

According to the latest circular released by the CBSE following changes will take place in the year-end and the board examination of classes 9 to 12 for the academic session 2023-24. According to the latest pattern, In the year-end examination or the final exams of Class 9 and the Class 10th board exams, 50% of the question in the exam paper will be competency bases questions which will comprise of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs), Case-Based Questions, Source Based Integrated Questions or any other type. 20% of questions in the class 10th board question paper or class 9th final exam paper will be objective type while the remaining 30% will be short answer/ long Answer questions.