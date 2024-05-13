CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2024 DECLARED At cbseresults nic in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

CBSE 10th Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education declared class 10th result. Earlier CBSE also issued the class 12th results on its official websites, results.cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Students can now see their results on both DigiLocker and the Umang App. Students can download and check their results on the official website at cbse.gov.in. Candidates can also check the pass percentage, scorecards, marksheet, and other details on the website by using their login details.

Students must provide the roll number and date of birth as indicated on their admit cards. Students will be able to check their results using DigiLocker. CBSE held class 10th exams from February 15 to March 13, 2024.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2024: Direct Link

CBSE Class 10th Result 2024: Pass Percentage

The pass percentage in the CBSE Class 10 final exam is 93.60 per cent.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2024: Result Details

- Registered: 2251812

- Appeared: 2238827

- Pass: 2095467

- Pass percentage: 93.60%

CBSE Class 10th Result 2024; Steps To Download Here

1. Visit the official website, cbse.gov.in.

2. Go to the homepage and click on the CBSE Board 10th result link.

3. A new login page will open where students must provide their roll number and date of birth.

4. Access the mark sheet and download it.

5. Take a printout for future reference.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2024: How To Check Scores On Digilocker

1. Visit the official website - digilocker.gov.in.

2. Enter the login details like - Aadhar No or other required details.

3. Click on the folder for Central Board of Secondary Education.

4. Click on the file that reads ' CBSE 10th results 2024'.

5. The provisional marksheet of CBSE 10th results 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

6. The candidates can download 10th result 2024 and save its PDF for future reference.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2024: Passing Marks

Students must score 33 percent on their practical and theory tests individually. Last year, CBSE released the results on May 12, and the pass percentage was 93.12%.