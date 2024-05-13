CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the class 12 results on Monday. 87.98% of students have passed the board exams. Students who appeared for the exams earlier this year can now access their results through the official CBSE websites: cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Students who often face problems checking scores due to heavy traffic on the official website can check scores via SMS and Digilocker.

Cbse Class 12th Result 2024: Check Scores Via SMS

Step 1. Open Message app.

Step 2. Type CBSE 10th/ CBSE 12th roll number.

Step 3. Send this message to 7738299899.

Step 4. The CBSE result will be displayed on your mobile phones.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2024: How To Check Scores On Digilocker

1. Visit the official website - digilocker.gov.in.

2. Enter the login details like - Aadhar No or other required details.

3. Click on the folder for Central Board of Secondary Education.

4. Click on the file that reads ' CBSE 10th and 12th results 2024'.

5. The provisional marksheet of CBSE 10th and 12th class results 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

6. The candidates can download 10th and 12th CBSE result 2024 and save its PDF for future reference.

CBSE Class 12th: Passing Marks

To pass the CBSE 12th Exams, students need to score a minimum of 33 percent overall, with at least 33 percent marks in both internal and external assessments. Failing to meet this criterion will disqualify students from the compartment exam. This year, the CBSE conducted the 12th Exams from February 15 to April 2, 2024, in a single shift from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM. The results are now available.