CBSE Board Compartment Result 2023: Class 10th Supplementary Result Today- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

CBSE Board 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE released the class 12th supplementary result on August 1 and is expected to release the class 10 compartment or supplementary examination results today August 2. Once released, students who appeared in the exam will be able to check it from official CBSE websitecbseresults.nic.in. The Board has released class 12th results for all streams on August 1 and following the trends, 10th result is expected today. To check the results, students should be ready with their roll number, school number and admit card ID. The marksheet cum passing certificate of the regular students will be sent to their schools.

CBSE Compartment Result: Exam Date

The CBSE Compartment Exams 2023 were held for Class 10 from July 17, 2023 to July 22, 2023. The Class 12 Exams were held in multiple shifts on July 17, 2023 itself. The compartment exam was held for those who did not clear the regular annual exam.

CBSE Class 10th 12th Compartment Result 2023: Here Is How To Check Scorecard

1. Go to the official website of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link which reads, "Secondary School Examination (Class X) Results in 2023-Compartment" or "Class XII Result in 2023- Compartment"

3. The compartment result 2023 login window will appear on the screen

4. Candidates have to enter their Roll Number, School Number, Center Number, and Admit Card ID in the appropriate fields.

5. Click on the "Submit" button

6. The CBSE 10th 12th compartment result will open on the screen

CBSE Board Result 2023: Exam Stats

The Central Board Of Secondary Education announced the result for the CBSE Senior Secondary School Examination(Class 12) examination on May 12, 2023. The overall pass percentage this year stands at 87.33%. If going by the previous year’s results, the pass percentage has dropped by 5.38 percentage points. A total of 16,96,349 students appeared for the CBSE board exam. Meanwhile, the overall pass percentage in CBSE Class 10 result is 93.12%.