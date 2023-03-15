CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 12th Biology Paper Tomorrow, Direct Link To Download Sample Paper Here cbse.gov.in

CBSE 12th Board Exams 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the CBSE board exams for classes 10th and 12th across the country. According to the official timetable released by the CBSE, the board will conduct the 12th board Biology exam on Wednesday, March 16, 2023.

Students who are scheduled to appear in the CBSE 12th board Biology exam can practice for the paper by solving sample papers and question bank available on the official website of cbse cbseacademinc.nic.in. Students can download the CBSE class 12th Biology sample from the official website following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Here's how to download CBSE 12th Board Biology Sample Paper

Visit the official website of CBSE -cbseacademic.nic.in On the homepage, click on the 'Sample Question Paper' tab In the newly opened tab find 'Biology' under the subject column and click 12th board Biology sample paper PDF will appear on your screen, download it Solve the questions given on the sample paper, and check with the answer key provided

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Sample Paper Fraud

Students must note that the CBSE has only one official website- https://cbseacademic.nic.in/ where it provides, sample papers, and question banks for class 10th and 12th subjects, and no fee is charged by the CBSE for these question papers.

CBSE has warned students and parents against the ongoing sample paper fraud where unscrupulous elements are duping money by promising board exam questions from the question papers through a fake website. Scammers are using fake links to ask students and guardians for money for sample papers.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Fake News of Paper Leak

Students who are appearing in the CBSE Board Exams 2023 for classes 10th and 12th are advised not to fall prey to fake news and rumors of CBSE Board Exam Paper Leak as there has been no such incident reported. According to CBSE's official notification, the board will conduct all the class 10th, and 12th board exams as per schedule till April 5 and it has made elaborate arrangements for smooth and fair conduct of examinations.

"It has come to the notice of the Board that certain unscrupulous elements are regularly spreading rumours on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms about paper leaks or claiming to have access to question papers of 2023 exams. These persons, groups and agencies intend to fleece the gullible students and parents as they demand money in return. Such irresponsible activities create confusion and panic among the students and public," CBSE stated.