CBSE Board Exam Datesheet 2024: Class 10, 12 Timetable Likely To Be Released Soon At cbse.gov.in- Check Details Here

CBSE Board Exam 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the date sheet for the 2025 Class 10th and 12th board exams soon. According to the sources, the CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule is expected to be announced by November end or early December. The theory exams for both classes will begin on February 15, 2025, while practical exams will start on January 1, 2025. For winter-bound schools, practicals will take place from November 5 to December 5, 2024. Once released, the date sheet will be available on the official website, cbse.gov.in, and through schools.

In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the CBSE exam pattern for 2025 has moved towards competency-based learning. This change emphasizes practical understanding over rote memorization, with a significant increase in competency-based questions. For Class 10, 50% of the questions will focus on competencies, while in Class 12, this percentage has risen from 40% to 50%. These questions will include various formats such as Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), case-based, and source-based questions, encouraging critical thinking and the real-world application of knowledge. As a result, traditional short and long-answer questions have been slightly reduced in both classes.

CBSE Timetable 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website cbse.gov.in

Select the Class X or Class XII timetable, depending on your requirement

Download the PDF and review the board exam dates.

The CBSE has announced that in 2025, around 44 lakh students will take the Class 10 and 12 board exams at 8,000 schools in India and across 26 countries. Students must have at least 75% attendance to be eligible for these exams. Practical exams and internal assessments for Classes 10 and 12 will start on January 1, 2025, while for winter-bound schools, practical exams are being conducted from November 5 to December 5, 2024.