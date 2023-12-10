trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2697378
CBSE Board Exam 2024 Datesheet: Class 10th, 12th Time Table Likely To Be Released Soon At cbse.gov.in- Check Important Details Here

CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023-24 for class 10th and 12th students will likely be out this week. Class 10th, 12th exams will be conducted from February 15 to April 10, scroll down for the latest update.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 01:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
CBSE Exam 2024: Class 10th and 12th students are eagerly awaiting the CBSE Date Sheet 2024 on the official website. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not set a date for releasing the date sheet. According to sources, the CBSE will release the class 10th and 12th date sheets in December. The CBSE Class 10th and 12th date sheet 2024 will be available on the CBSE website, cbse.gov.in. The date sheet will also be distributed to students by their respective schools. According to reports, the CBSE Board test date sheet will be released on December 14, however, officials are yet to confirm the same.

In July 2023, CBSE issued a notice announcing the dates for the Class 10th and 12th board exams. As a result, CBSE board exams will be held from February 15 to April 10, a period of 55 days. 

CBSE 2024 Time Table: Steps To Download Datesheet

- Visit the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) official website at cbse.gov.in

- Locate and click the "Examination" section on the homepage.

- Look for a link to the date sheet within the "Examination" section. Please follow this link.

- The date sheet will appear in PDF format on your screen. You may watch it online or download it to your computer by clicking the "Download" button.

- Examine the date sheet thoroughly, paying special attention to the exam dates. This will allow you to thoroughly prepare for the tests and develop a study plan that fits your schedule.

CBSE 2024: Exam Pattern

The CBSE Board Exam 2024 question paper will contain 50% competency or case-based questions and 20% response-type questions. 20% will be multiple-choice questions (MCQs); 30% will be constructed response questions (short answer/long answer type). Last year, 38,64,373 students registered for the CBSE Board exams.

CBSE 2023-24: Practical Exam Datesheet 

CBSE Practical exam dates have also been released, and they will commence on January 1. However, practicals for winter-bound schools will begin on November 14. Schools are now preparing for practicals, and students have been instructed to submit internal assessments, projects, and other assignments on time.

CBSE 2024: Total Number Of Students 

This year, an unprecedented 35 lakh students are preparing to take the CBSE Board Exams 2024.

