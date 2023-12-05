CBSE Board Exam 2024 Datesheet: Class 10th, 12th Time Table To Be OUT Soon At cbse.gov.in- Check Latest Update Here

CBSE Exam 2023-24: Class 10th and 12th students are eagerly awaiting the CBSE Date Sheet 2024 on the official website. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not set a date for releasing the date sheet. According to sources, the CBSE will release the class 10th and 12th date sheets this week in end of November. The CBSE Class 10th and 12th date sheet 2024 will be available on the CBSE website, cbse.gov.in. The date sheet will also be distributed to students by their respective schools. According to reports, the CBSE Board test date sheet will be released on November 28, however officials are yet to confirm the same.

In July 2023, CBSE issued a notice announcing the dates for the Class 10th and 12th board exams. As a result, CBSE board exams will be held from February 15 to April 10, a period of 55 days.

CBSE 2023-24 Time Table: Steps To Download Datesheet

- Visit the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) official website at cbse.gov.in

- Locate and click the "Examination" section on the homepage.

- Look for a link to the date sheet within the "Examination" section. Please follow this link.

- The date sheet will appear in PDF format on your screen. You may watch it online or download it to your computer by clicking the "Download" button.

- Examine the date sheet thoroughly, paying special attention to the exam dates. This will allow you to thoroughly prepare for the tests and develop a study plan that fits your schedule

CBSE 2023-24: Exam Pattern

The CBSE Board Exam 2024 question paper will contain 50% competency or case-based questions and 20% response-type questions. 20% will be multiple-choice questions (MCQs); 30% will be constructed response questions (short answer/long answer type). Last year, 38,64,373 students registered for the CBSE Board exams.

Roll numbers for the CBSE Board Exams 2024 will be provided to the respective schools, and roll numbers, together with admission cards, will be shared with the registered schools via the CBSE Pariksha Sangam webpage.