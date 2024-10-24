CBSE Board Exams 2024-25: Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Dates Announced At cbse.nic.in- Check Details Here

CBSE Board Exams 2024-25: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the date sheet for the Class 10 and 12 board exams for 2025 in December. Students awaiting the schedule will be able to download the official timetable from the CBSE website (cbse.gov.in) once it is published. The board has confirmed that the exams will begin on February 15, 2025, giving students only a few months to prepare for this crucial academic milestone in their education. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that practical exams, projects, and internal assessments for Class 10 and 12 board exams in winter-bound schools will be conducted between November 5 and December 5, 2024. In a notice on cbse.gov.in, the board explained that although the previous bylaws stated that practical exams for the 2025 board exams would begin from January 1, winter-bound schools are expected to be closed during that time.

For the 2025 exams, CBSE has implemented significant changes to the question paper format in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. These revisions emphasize a shift toward competency-based learning, focusing on assessing students' ability to apply knowledge in practical situations, rather than depending solely on rote memorization.

CBSE Board Exam 2025: Weightage

For Class 10, the exam format 2025 will remain the same as last year, with 50% of the questions being competency-based. However, Class 12 will see a notable change: the proportion of competency-based questions will increase from 40% to 50%. These questions will include various formats, such as Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), case-based, and source-based integrated questions. Students are encouraged to adjust their preparation by focusing on a deep understanding of concepts and enhancing problem-solving skills. CBSE’s revised format for 2025 also reduces the emphasis on rote memorization, aiming to promote conceptual learning. Consequently, the weightage for constructed response questions—like short and long answer types—will be slightly reduced in both Class 10 and Class 12 exams.

The official notice reads, "The Practical Examinations/ IA for class X and XIl and the Board's Annual Theory Examinations are scheduled to start w.e.f. 01/01/2025 and 15/02/2025 respectively.” In 2025, approximately 44 lakh students are expected to sit for the Class 10 and 12 board exams, which will be conducted across 8,000 schools both in India and abroad. CBSE recently announced that students must maintain a minimum of 75% attendance to be eligible to appear for the board exams.