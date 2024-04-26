CBSE Board Result 2024 Date: Class 10th, 12th Results Soon At cbseresults.nic.in- Check Important Details Here

CBSE Board Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the CBSE Result 2024 in due course. The results for Class 10 and Class 12 will be available on CBSE's official website, cbse.gov.in. The results for Class 10th and 12th may also be found at cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in, and results.gov.in. According to past trends, the CBSE Board Results will be issued in April-May 2024. The Board is expected to share the date and time of the results. This year, the CBSE Class 10 test was held from February 15 to March 13, 2024, while the CBSE Class 12 examination was held from February 15 to April 2, 2024.

The exams for both classes were held in a single shift, from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. on all days. Around 39 lakh aspirants have enrolled themselves for the CBSE Board exams 2024 for Class 10 and 12.

CBSE Board Result 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website i.e cbse.nic.in.

Click on the CBSE Board Result 2024 for Class 10, 12 link or log in to your account.

Enter your roll number or registration number and click submit.

The results for Classes 10 and 12 will be presented on the screen.

Check the results, then download the website or snap a screenshot (for mobile applications).

CBSE Board Result 2024: Passing Criteria

To qualify for the CBSE Result 2024, students must achieve a minimum of 33% overall, which includes both internal assessment and board examination marks.

CBSE Board Result 2024: Here's how to check via Digilocker

Students who want to make an account on Digilocker should go to cbse.digitallocker.gov.in, fill out all of the relevant information, and then submit. Once your account has been created, launch the Digilocker app on your mobile device and login in with your credentials. The CBSE Class 10th marksheet 2024 can be retrieved following the announcement of the CBSE result 2024.