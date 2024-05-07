CBSE Board Result 2024: Important Update For Class 10th, 12th Students- Check Details Here

CBSE Board 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce the results for Class 10 and 12 exam in the last week of May. To help students access their academic documents securely, CBSE has given schools DigiLocker access codes to share with students. These codes are crucial for students to check their results and other official documents on the DigiLocker platform once the results are out.

The CBSE will declare the results for Class 10 and 12 after May 20, 2024. Students can check their results on the official CBSE website, DigiLocker, via SMS, or the Umang App. They'll need their admit card number, roll number, and school number to view their scorecards.

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Here's How Schools Can Get The Access Codes

- Visit the CBSE DigiLocker Portal: Go to cbse.digitallocker.gov.in.

- School Login: Use the required credentials and select 'Login as School'.

- Download Codes: Choose 'Download Access Code file'.

- For Class 10: Click 'Download Access Code for Class X'.

- For Class 12: Click 'Download Access Code for Class XII'.

- Distribution: Schools should share the Access Codes with students while keeping it confidential.

CBSE Board 2024: Here's How Students Can Create DigiLocker Account

- Get a 6-digit access code from your school.

- Go to the DigiLocker website or download the app.

- Enter the 6-digit access code. If it's only 5 digits, add a zero at the start.

- Make sure your details match those in your school records.

- Enter your mobile number and verify it with the OTP.

- Once verified, your DigiLocker account will be activated.

- After the results are out, log in to view and download your marksheets in the education documents section.

CBSE Board Result 2024: No Toppers List This Year

In the upcoming CBSE 10th and 12th Results 2024, the board won't declare any toppers, following the policy initiated since 2019. Instead, it will award merit certificates to students with the highest scores in individual subjects. Additionally, CBSE won't disclose any overall aggregates.

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Result Date

The CBSE has now confirmed that it will declare the CBSE Result 2024 likely after May 20. The board's official website - cbseresults.nic.in - says, “CBSE Board results for class X and XII are likely to be declared after 20th May 2024.